Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s chief executive is adamant that they can rise to great heights in the coming years.

His comments come after a season in which George Hill and Matthew Revis, in particular, took big strides forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill, 24, was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the First Division with 51 at an average of 16.72, form that helped to earn him an England Lions debut during the summer.

Seeing a bright future: Sanjay Patel. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Revis, 23, topped Yorkshire’s batting averages with 766 runs at 63.83, including three hundreds in successive matches, form that helped to earn him a place on the Lions tour to Australia next month, a tour for which Hill was controversially overlooked.

Patel is pleased with all the young players as Yorkshire look to develop from within. The county had something of a golden generation in the 2010s as the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow rose through the ranks, surrounded by experienced hands and a strong bowling line-up.

“Looking at the men’s side, I think there’s a hugely exciting future,” said Patel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve seen the progress this year of George Hill, Matthew Revis and also James Wharton and Will Luxton too, along with a couple of rookies such as Will Bennison.

“And, when you look at the core of those players around the ages of 23/24, and so on, what we’re trying to do is supplement around that.

“Because we genuinely believe that if we can keep developing those players, then by the time they're 27/28, say, they're going to be serious contenders for the Championship.”

Patel said this fed into Yorkshire’s recruitment policy, explaining: “Rather than go out and try and buy other players, I think our strategy is - how do we keep that nucleus together? How do we grow that nucleus? How do we give them everything that they need to become the players that they potentially could be?