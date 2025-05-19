Danny and Andy win Local Merit
A full house of 64 players attended the Bridlington Bay Bowling Club Doubles Merit on Sunday, May 18 in quite reasonable weather. Starting at 9-30 am the field was whittled down to 16 Pairs for the Quarter final. Out of the 16 pairs the following bowlers progressed to the semi final
Danny Cooper /Andy Adamson played Kevin Gates/Andy Deighton with Danny and Andy winning 21-14. In the other quarter final Kev Siddle/Steve Walker Narrowly beat Paul Morgan/Kenny wale 21-18.
After some wonderful bowling during the day the final came down to Danny and Andy v Kev and Steve. The match progressed with Danny/Andy reaching a commanding 17-8 lead with the final score being 21-13 to Danny/Andy.
The club would like to thank all who attended on the day and also the hard work done by Brid Bay members around the green and our wonderful catering helpers.