Danny and Andy win Local Merit

A full house of 64 players attended the Bridlington Bay Bowling Club Doubles Merit on Sunday, May 18 in quite reasonable weather.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A full house of 64 players attended the Bridlington Bay Bowling Club Doubles Merit on Sunday, May 18 in quite reasonable weather. Starting at 9-30 am the field was whittled down to 16 Pairs for the Quarter final. Out of the 16 pairs the following bowlers progressed to the semi final

Danny Cooper /Andy Adamson played Kevin Gates/Andy Deighton with Danny and Andy winning 21-14. In the other quarter final Kev Siddle/Steve Walker Narrowly beat Paul Morgan/Kenny wale 21-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some wonderful bowling during the day the final came down to Danny and Andy v Kev and Steve. The match progressed with Danny/Andy reaching a commanding 17-8 lead with the final score being 21-13 to Danny/Andy.