Danny and Andy win Local Merit

By Peter Hancock
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 15:56 BST
A full house of 64 players attended the Bridlington Bay Bowling Club Doubles Merit on Sunday, May 18 in quite reasonable weather.

A full house of 64 players attended the Bridlington Bay Bowling Club Doubles Merit on Sunday, May 18 in quite reasonable weather. Starting at 9-30 am the field was whittled down to 16 Pairs for the Quarter final. Out of the 16 pairs the following bowlers progressed to the semi final

Most Popular

Danny Cooper /Andy Adamson played Kevin Gates/Andy Deighton with Danny and Andy winning 21-14. In the other quarter final Kev Siddle/Steve Walker Narrowly beat Paul Morgan/Kenny wale 21-18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After some wonderful bowling during the day the final came down to Danny and Andy v Kev and Steve. The match progressed with Danny/Andy reaching a commanding 17-8 lead with the final score being 21-13 to Danny/Andy.

The club would like to thank all who attended on the day and also the hard work done by Brid Bay members around the green and our wonderful catering helpers.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice