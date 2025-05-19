Dewsbury Gym's Fighters Looking for Title Wins

Fourteen-year-old Scotty Hemingway is one of many children who start boxing training initially to keep fit but before long see themselves as future professional champions. Everything suggests that young Hemingway may well be in with more than a chance.

‘He’s got potential,’ said coach Alex Wilson, ‘he’s been with us at Team Agoge for over two years and he’s won all four of his bouts. His commitment is second to none. He puts the work in and always makes the effort required. He boxes well technically and has learnt to read opponents well and become a good counterfeiter. A professional career is on the cards if that’s his aim.’

‘He was football mad from being young,’ said dad Ricky. ‘When he was eleven his stepmum Sarah who’d known Alex for years suggested Scotty try boxing to get fitter for football and progress more quickly to a higher local league team. He now concentrates on boxing while still playing football for the team he’s always been with. Scotty attends Mirfield Free Grammar and head of P.E. Alice Simpson described Scotty as ‘an exemplary student who’s a role model on the sports field … School supports his dedication to becoming the best boxer. His discipline and passion for the sport are inspiring.’

‘I’m just taking it one fight at a time,’ said Scotty, who’s already picked up quite a few local sponsors. ‘I’m quite a shy person so when I’m walking to the ring, I don’t think about the crowd just how I can follow advice from Alex and get the win. The opponent will be doing the same. In the future I’d love to box as a pro, hopefully become a champion and make my supporters happy.’

Scotty Hemingway keen to fill those gloves

Coach Wilson is himself hoping to delight local supporters with a win in his next bare-knuckle bout in Bolton on 5th July when he meets Kent’s undefeated Braidie-lee Hackett. ‘I’m deep into training camp and not allowing anything to distract me,’ said Wilson, 30. I feel in a really good place mentally and physically.’

Agoge offered a rigorous physical training programme just for boys in the ancient Greek city state of Sparta. Danny Turton who owns Agoge moved the club from Batley to Dewsbury last autumn. ‘It’s been successful with over 100 attending classes each week, either groups or for personal training sessions. We concentrate on boxing and kickboxing and have classes for different age and ability groups plus ladies only. Our Agoge welcomes girls and my own daughter loves competing. Combat sports help improve physical and mental health while bringing different community groups together.’

Turton, 38, returns to the ring in August when he competes in Sheffield for the ISKA kickboxing title. ‘I’m currently super heavyweight champion and a win would make me super cruiserweight champion too. I’m following a strict training regime. I’m offering local businesses sponsorship opportunities and profits from selling fight merchandise will be given to a local men’s health charity.’

For young Scotty Hemingway such events lie in the long-term future. He’s concentrating now on his junior title belt fight which takes place on Scott McHugh’s Leeds show on 20th June.