Double McLaren Trophy podium for Yorkshire’s Samuel Harrison at Nurburgring

Yorkshire’s Samuel Harrison capped off another impressive McLaren Trophy weekend on the 30th/31st August, as he and team mate Leo Karavasili came home 3rd and 2nd in two intense races at the Nurburgring in Germany. The British duo race the #90 car for internationally renowned ALM Motorsport in the 2025 McLaren Trophy, Europe.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A strong qualifying for Race 1 saw Samuel and Leo line up 2nd on the grid, just one tenth of a second behind pole. This was taken by current championship leaders and rivals Michael O’Brien and Jayden Kelly. Samuel’s rivalry with Michael stretches back a number of years having raced against each other in Historic Formulas. From the start of the race, their #90 car led a close pack chasing down the #17 of O’Brien, right up to the first round of pit stops on lap 13 where Leo handed over to Samuel. Samuel had it all to do, re-joining the race in 5th having lost 2 places during the stop due to a success penalty from the previous race and traffic in the pit lane. In Samuels hands the #90 car found another gear, quickly passing reigning British GT4 champion Zac Meakin for 4th by lap 16, and then moving up to 3rd 3 laps later, with a daring lunge up the inside of 2024 McLaren Trophy champion Alejandro Geppert into turn 1. Samuel finished 3rd despite a series of quick laps chasing down the leaders, Greystone GT entries of Mason and Neser, and race winners O’Brien and Kelly. Paolo Callea, Team Manager at ALM Motorsport commented: “Samuel had to push flat out after the pit stops, pulling off two stunning overtakes to bring it home P3. A hard fought podium and a strong start to the weekend.”

Samuel started race 2 on Sunday from 2nd on the grid after early morning qualifying. He made a blistering start taking 1st into turn 1 and quickly extended his lead with a series of scintillating laps, the fastest of the race. The teams 3rd place the previous day meant a 3 second success penalty to be served during the pit stop and Samuel would extend his lead to exactly this when he handed over to Leo on lap 14. Unfortunately, this margin proved to be too tight to release the car safely, as new leader Harry Burgoyne exited the pits. Both cars were locked nose to tail until the end in a thrilling display of racing but it was the #68 SMC Motorsport car of Burgoyne that would cross the line first to take his maiden win. Championship leaders O’Brien and Kelly could only manage 4th place leaving the championship wide open going into the finale next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the race, a confident Samuel commented: “We came close to our maiden win today and I think we’ve proved it’s just a matter of time until we stand on the top step. We’ve been consistently fast at each race and I’m really pleased with our performance against top class opposition.”

Samuel takes the lead of race 2 on Sunday

Nurburgring was Samuels 3rd race weekend of the 2025 championship following outings at Monza in Italy, and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, having missed the season opener at Brands Hatch while awaiting delivery of the car from McLaren. On rounds contested he and Leo would be leading the championship, but currently reside 4th. Glory is still possible as the championship moves to the final round at Paul Ricard, France on the 3rd/4th October.

For information concerning sponsorship and hospitality packages, or to support Samuel on his journey please contact [email protected]