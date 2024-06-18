Featherstone Rovers Learning Disability team shine going into Learning Disability week!

Featherstone Rovers Learning Disability Super League team proudly wore their new kit to represent the club and Featherstone Rovers Foundation in a LD SL festival at the Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium in Sheffield.

The event, hosted by Sheffield Eagles Foundation saw other local LDSL teams and 100 participants including Hull FC, Sheffield Eagles, Wakefield Trinity, Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Mencap team come together for the festival in the Sunshine.

Jacob Merrick LDSL coach at Featherstone Rovers said ' It was a fantastic event, there were some super skills on show and great comaraderie shown by all the players - the smiles at the end of the day said it all.'

Billy Hart on his way to score (centre); Andy Cook (Left); Darian Copley (right)

The mighty Blue and White LD team also got to lead the Featherstone Rovers team onto the pitch wearing their new kits with pride sponsored by Millennium Support, Ross Travel, Bodyworks Gym and Keats Engineering and Education Ltd.

The event also marks the start of the National Learning Disability week in which Featherstone Rovers Foundation and Millennium Support will be celebrating how they support people with Learning Disabilities.