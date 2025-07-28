Flag Football makes its Huddersfield debut with the Corsairs

American football fans in Huddersfield have something new to cheer for as the town welcomes its first-ever flag football team, the Huddersfield Laund Hill Corsairs.

Founded just weeks ago by local enthusiasts Adam and Mark, the team has already attracted 10 registered players and struck a major partnership with Laund Hill Community Club, where they will establish their home base. The Corsairs have begun the process of joining the British American Football Association (BAFA) and are inviting people from all backgrounds to get involved.

“We want flag football to be accessible to everyone in Huddersfield, regardless of age, gender or ability,” says Mark. “We’re keeping costs down by running a raffle and actively seeking sponsors, so nobody is left out.”

The start of something brilliant!

The name ‘Corsairs’ reflects both founders’ passions—Adam supports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Mark cheers for the Las Vegas Raiders, two NFL teams with pirate mascots. As Mark explains, “Corsairs were pirates who championed progressive values. They granted everyone a vote, advocated rights for women and supported equality for all. That’s the spirited community we want to build here.”

Set to don red and black kits, the Corsairs will train at Greenhead Park until their official move to Laund Hill in September. Huddersfield joins the ranks of around 97 flag football teams in the UK, with interest booming ahead of the sport’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympics. The Corsairs anticipate competing in the BAFA National Flag Football League Division 2, North B, playing teams from Halifax, Newcastle, Redcar, Warrington, Salford and more.

Flag football is typically played with a 12-player squad—five each on offense and defense, plus two substitutes—and the adult league is mixed gender, opening the field to all. While the Corsairs currently focus on adult participation, the long-term vision includes opportunities for youth and women’s teams as well.

Adam and Mark are calling on the Huddersfield community to get behind the town’s newest team, join the fun, and help make flag football a fixture in local sport.