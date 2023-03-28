All Sections
Top 10 highest ranked January signings in League Two including Bradford City, Mansfield Town, Hartlepool United, Crewe Alex and Harrogate Town - gallery

A look at which January signings have statistically performed the best in League Two so far

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:35 BST

Bradford City brought in six new faces during the January transfer window to boost their promotion push including defender Sam Stubbs from Exeter City, experienced midfielder Adam Clayton from Doncaster Rovers and winger Dara Costelloe from Burnley.

Doncaster delved into the market to land the likes of James Brown from Blackburn Rovers, Caolan Lavery from Scunthorpe United and Charlie Lakin from Burton Albion. Meanwhile, Harrogate Town signed Anthony O’Connor, Levi Sutton and Toby Sims among others.

Here is a look at the top 10 highest ranked winter additions in the fourth tier with statistics via WhoScored, including some surprise inclusions...

Average rating: 7.02

1. 10. Tom Eastman, Harrogate

Average rating: 7.02 Photo: Matt Kirkham

Average rating: 7.03

2. 9. Kazeem Olaigbe, Harrogate

Average rating: 7.03 Photo: Matt Kirkham

Average rating: 7.04

3. 8. Alfie Kilgour, Mansfield

Average rating: 7.04 Photo: Chris Holloway

Average rating: 7.04

4. 7. Connor Jennings, Hartlepool

Average rating: 7.04 Photo: Michael Driver

