10 of best bars to watch sport in Bradford

Here are the best places in Bradford to watch the football

Here are some of the best sports bars and pubs in Bradford where you can watch the footy.

SportZone Hub & Bar

SportZone Hub & Bar is a modern venue for watching sports and has both Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The venue has giant TV screens and a pool table. There are also high bar stools and tables throughout that have a good view of all the screens.

SportZone Hub & Bar, Gallagher Leisure Park, Dick Lane, Thornbury, Bradford, BD3 7AT

Ye Olde Crown Ivegate

Ye Olde Crown Ivegate dates back to the 19th century and still has many original features, combining a traditional and contemporary feel.

It has TV screens showing sports regularly and stocks local ale such as John Smith’s making it a good choice for an afternoon watching your favourite team play.

Ye Olde Crown Ivegate, 23 Ivegate, Bradford, BD1 1SQ

The Lord Clyde

The Lord Clyde is a traditional ale house and is one of the oldest in Bradford.

The pub is a popular destination for locals to enjoy watching live sport and drinking local ale such as Barnsley Bitter.

The Lord Clyde, 86 Thornton Rd, Bradford BD1 2DG

The Alexandra

The Alexandra is on Albion Road and is a characterful, brick building with a modern feel inside.

It has a pool table, multiple TV screens showing live sport and a beer garden outside - catering for everyone, whether you want to visit to watch sport or enjoy a pint in the sun.

The Alexandra, 49 Albion Road, Bradford, BD10 9QE

The Bradford Arms

The Bradford Arms is a traditional pub that is decorated inside with a collection of photos of Bradford from the Victorian period and the 1930s.

Inside, multiple TVs stream Sky Sports regularly and there is a pool tabl, while the main bar area has traditional pub furniture and bar stools.

The Bradford Arms, 77 Manningham Lane, Bradford, BD1 3BA

Firepit Smokehouse and Sports Bar

Firepit Smokehouse and Sports Bar is decorated throughout with modern, sleek wooden furniture and is located in Bingley.

The venue has three HDTVs and streams big games and sporting events regularly.

Firepit Smokehouse and Sports Bar, Old Fire Station, Market Pl, Bingley BD16 2HP

The Great Northern Brewhouse

The Great Northern Brewhouse is in Thackley and streams both Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The venue has a separate dart room and stocks 16 beers, some from it’s own onsite microbrewery - making for an entertaining evening full of great beer.

The Great Northern Brewhouse, 538 Leeds Road, Thackley, Bradford, BD10 8JH

Ginger Goose

Ginger Goose is located in Bradford city centre and has a cosy feel throughout with lots of bar tables and seating areas.

The pub has multiple TVs for showing sport and the bar stocks local favourites such as John Smiths.

Ginger Goose, 71 Market Street, Bradford, BD1 1LH

The Sparrow

The Sparrow is a modern glass-fronted bar that shows sport regularly.

There are plenty of wooden tables and multiple TV screens for sport fans and the bar stocks real ales and craft beers.

The Sparrow, 32 North Parade, Bradford, BD1 3HZ

The Greenwood Inn

The Greenwood Inn is a traditional pub located in Bradford that shows Sky Sports on HD screens and is a popular destination for sport and beer fans.

There is a pool table providing additional entertainment and a beer if you fancy enjoying a pint outside.