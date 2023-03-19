A look at what transfer options are out there for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers this summer

A whole host of players see their contracts expire this summer and lots will become available on free transfers. Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are both hoping to claw themselves out of League One.

Bradford City are looking to do the same in League Two and are currently sat in the play-offs. However, Doncaster Rovers’ chances of sneaking into the top seven are fading away after their loss to Salford City.

Here is a look at 10 soon-to-be available wingers who the Yorkshire quartet should all look to snap up for nothing at the end of this campaign, including mainly players from the Football League...

1 . Jordan Graham, Birmingham The winger's deal at Birmingham expires this summer.

2 . Xavier Amaechi, Hamburg The 22-year-old has played for Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers in the past.

3 . Luke Thomas, Barnsley He could be looked at by some of Barnsley's Yorkshire rivals.

4 . Michael Jacobs, Portsmouth He is a vastly experienced winger in the Football League and would be a shrewd addition by someone.