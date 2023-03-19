News you can trust since 1754
10 soon-to-be available wingers who Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers should sign - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers this summer

By Harry Mail
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

A whole host of players see their contracts expire this summer and lots will become available on free transfers. Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are both hoping to claw themselves out of League One.

Bradford City are looking to do the same in League Two and are currently sat in the play-offs. However, Doncaster Rovers’ chances of sneaking into the top seven are fading away after their loss to Salford City.

Here is a look at 10 soon-to-be available wingers who the Yorkshire quartet should all look to snap up for nothing at the end of this campaign, including mainly players from the Football League...

1. Jordan Graham, Birmingham

2. Xavier Amaechi, Hamburg

3. Luke Thomas, Barnsley

4. Michael Jacobs, Portsmouth

