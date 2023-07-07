11 free agents available to Sheffield United including former Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Fulham and Leicester City men
Sheffield United are yet to make a new signing ahead of their return to the Premier League.
In the absence of an enviable war chest, the Blades must be astute in their transfer dealings if they are to survive in the top flight. With value for money imperative, the free agent market could prove attractive to the club.
With retained lists now having been published, shopping lists will be being drawn up across the country as clubs eye free agents boasting talent and experience.
Here are 11 players without a club who Sheffield United could attempt to sign.
