All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

11 free agents available to Sheffield United including former Everton, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Fulham and Leicester City men

Sheffield United are yet to make a new signing ahead of their return to the Premier League.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

In the absence of an enviable war chest, the Blades must be astute in their transfer dealings if they are to survive in the top flight. With value for money imperative, the free agent market could prove attractive to the club.

With retained lists now having been published, shopping lists will be being drawn up across the country as clubs eye free agents boasting talent and experience.

Here are 11 players without a club who Sheffield United could attempt to sign.

Last club: Liverpool

1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Last club: Liverpool Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Arsenal

2. Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Last club: Arsenal Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Everton

3. Tom Davies

Last club: Everton Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Nice

4. Ross Barkley

Last club: Nice Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Manchester UnitedArsenalLiverpoolEvertonFulhamLeicester CityPremier League