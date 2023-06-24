Sheffield United are preparing for a return to Premier League and there is a lot of work to be done.

Pre-season plans are taking shape but the Blades are yet to dip into the transfer market to make a new signing. Sheffield United have arguably not been particularly ruthless regarding their squad evolution in recent years, with many of the current squad survivors of the last top flight campaign.

However, the publication of a retained list which disregarded sentiment with the release of some long-serving heroes suggested the Blades can indeed be sharp when it comes to cutting the squad.

Here is the current state of play regarding transfers at Bramall Lane.

Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Decisions made so far

Extension options have been activated in the contracts of Wes Foderingham, Ollie Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly and Oli McBurnie, while offers have been made to Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, John Fleck and Zak Brunt. The club has also restructured at youth level, allowing eight young players including Hassan Ayari and Joe Starbuck to depart.

Future incomings

When Leeds United clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2020, they bolstered their ranks with established internationals and top-flight stars including Robin Koch, Raphinha and Rodrigo. If reports of Sheffield United’s budgetary restrictions are indeed true, there will not be a similar spending spree at Bramall Lane.

The Star have claimed just 15 per cent of the expected revenue generated by promotion has been allocated to the player budget. If this is indeed the case, the Blades will have to be shrewd in the transfer market. Fortunately for Blades supporters, the club have been before. Paul Heckingbottom’s squad was significantly strengthened last year with the loan arrivals of Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, while the permanent signing of Anel Ahmedhodžić was a successful one.

Future outgoings