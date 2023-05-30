The club face the task of preparing their squad for the Premier League after a two-year absence from the top flight. Mail Online have reported the Blades are ‘understood to be watching developments’ regarding Coady but have a ‘restricted’ budget.

The 30-year-old spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Bramall Lane while on the books of Liverpool. A season with Huddersfield Town followed before he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers and helped establish the club in the Premier League.

He was loaned to Everton for the 2022/23 campaign, helping the Toffees secure their top flight status. The Mail have reported there is tentative Premier League interest in Coady and that he would like to stay in the north.

