Sheffield United linked with Wolves defender Conor Coady following conclusion of Everton loan

Sheffield United have been linked with former Blades loanee Conor Coady.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th May 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:54 BST

The club face the task of preparing their squad for the Premier League after a two-year absence from the top flight. Mail Online have reported the Blades are ‘understood to be watching developments’ regarding Coady but have a ‘restricted’ budget.

The 30-year-old spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Bramall Lane while on the books of Liverpool. A season with Huddersfield Town followed before he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers and helped establish the club in the Premier League.

He was loaned to Everton for the 2022/23 campaign, helping the Toffees secure their top flight status. The Mail have reported there is tentative Premier League interest in Coady and that he would like to stay in the north.

The 30-year-old spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Bramall Lane. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesThe 30-year-old spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Bramall Lane. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
During his loan spell at Sheffield United, Coady operated as a defensive-minded midfielder under Nigel Clough. He has since moved to centre-back, racking up Premier League appearances and England caps as a defender.

