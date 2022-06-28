Sheffield United's Nigel Clough reunion completes pre-season schedule for Championship club

Sheffield United will face former manager Nigel Clough in pre-season after finalising their plans to prepare for the new campaign.

But the game against Clough's League Two side Mansfield Town will be played behind closed doors, on July 19.

It will be the fourth of six friendlies to build up to their first Championship match of the new season, at relegated Watford on Monday, August 1.

FAMILIAR FACE: Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was in charge at Bramall Lane from 2013 to 2015

The programme begins on tour in Portugal, where they will play Casa Pia (July 8). On their return they face Lincoln City - behind closed doors at a neutral venue on July 12.

Scunthorpe United away are the opponents the following Saturday and after the game against Mansfield - again on neutral territory - they finish up at League One sides Burton Albion (July 22) and Barnsley (23rd).

The Blades are yet to make any additions to the squad which was beaten in last season's Championship play-off semi-finals by now-Premier League Nottingham Forest.

