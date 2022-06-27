Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder looking for a reunion with former Blades frontman

Middlesbrough have had “productive” talks with David McGoldrick, the striker released by Sheffield United this summer.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 27th June 2022, 10:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 9:49 am

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom says the 34-year-old has recovered from the thigh injury which ended his season early, allowing Boro’s Chris Wilder to sign him as a free agent for a second time in four years.

Malmo centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic is reportedly the Blades’ top defensive target in a window yet to bring new faces.

The Bosnian was loaned to Bordeaux last season and as they were relegated two divisions over financial issues, a permanent move seems impossible but the 23-year-old is not available until the option to buy expires.

On the move: Former Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Former coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson – now at Blackburn Rovers – is expected to bid too.

Chris WilderPaul HeckingbottomDavid McGoldrickMiddlesbroughBlades