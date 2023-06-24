The 24-year-old has rejected the offer of a new deal at Goodison Park, meaning he will be available to pick up on the transfer market for free this summer. According to The Star, Davies is thought to be under consideration at Bramall Lane.

He has been on the books of the Toffees since the age of 11 and made his debut for the senior team at just 17. However, having found first-team opportunities limited, Davies has opted to end his lengthy association with the club.

In Everton’s statement confirming his exit, the club’s director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football and, as a result, he wants to look at alternative options away from Everton.”

He has been on the books of the Toffees since the age of 11. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images