Everton midfielder Tom Davies reportedly under consideration at Sheffield United ahead of club's Premier League return

Sheffield United have been linked with Everton midfielder Tom Davies.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST

The 24-year-old has rejected the offer of a new deal at Goodison Park, meaning he will be available to pick up on the transfer market for free this summer. According to The Star, Davies is thought to be under consideration at Bramall Lane.

He has been on the books of the Toffees since the age of 11 and made his debut for the senior team at just 17. However, having found first-team opportunities limited, Davies has opted to end his lengthy association with the club.

In Everton’s statement confirming his exit, the club’s director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football and, as a result, he wants to look at alternative options away from Everton.”

He has been on the books of the Toffees since the age of 11. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

With reports suggesting Sheffield United will not have a sizeable war chest with which to attack the top flight, swooping for the out-of-contract Davies could prove an astute decision.