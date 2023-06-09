The forward turned 37 in February but still made an impressive 45 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign. He also offers more than a killer instinct in front of goal – he was a leader in the Sheffield United dressing room, a rallying figure with the nous and drive required to succeed in the EFL.

It is these qualities, combined with his intelligent movement and knack for goals, that may make him one of the most sought-after veterans in the EFL this summer. But where will he sign on the dotted line following confirmation of his departure from Bramall Lane?

Here are five clubs Sharp could suit for the 2023/24 campaign.

Rotherham United

Despite spending much of his career in South Yorkshire, Sharp has never turned out for the Millers. Rotherham have lost an influential leader in Richard Wood, therefore the prospect of signing a vastly-experienced figure such as Sharp may appeal. He could also thrive on deliveries from Shane Ferguson.

Huddersfield Town

Neil Warnock is reportedly going to lead the Terriers into the 2023/24 campaign and he is well aware of Sharp’s ability. Warnock has a penchant for recruiting trusted lieutenants with experience and although they did not spend much time together at Sheffield United, a reunion could prove tempting.

Hull City

Only Oscar Estupinan managed double figures for Hull last season and as the flag that once adorned Sheffield United’s Kop read – Billy Sharp scores goals.

Barnsley

The Reds tend to recruit younger players who can be developed, but broke away from their usual policy with the signing of experienced forward James Norwood last summer. Norwood proved a shrewd addition, therefore bringing another seasoned professional into the Oakwell dressing room may prove tempting. Sharp’s exemplary link play could also be of immense benefit to Barnsley, who have a strong midfield he could help bring into attacks.

Doncaster Rovers