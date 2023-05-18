All Sections
Rotherham United announce retained list with Wes Harding and Richard Wood among players confirmed to be leaving

Two experienced members of Rotherham United’s squad are set to depart, as confirmed by the publication of the club’s retained list.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th May 2023, 19:02 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 19:03 BST

The Millers retained their Championship status in relatively comfortable fashion and preparations for another season in the second tier have already begun. Long-serving fan favourite Richard Wood will be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract, as will fellow defender Wes Harding.

Wood joined Rotherham back in 2014, making the switch from Charlton Athletic . He amassed over 250 appearances in a Millers shirt, adding three League One promotions to his CV. Harding arrived in South Yorkshire from Birmingham City in 2020 and made 140 appearances for the Millers.

Also leaving are young duo Robbie Hemfrey and Mackenzie Warne. The former made his senior debut amid an injury crisis in April and won plaudits for his performance in a 2-2 draw with Burnley. The latter is the son of former Millers boss Paul Warne and leaves having failed to establish himself in the first-team at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Harding arrived in South Yorkshire from Birmingham City in 2020 and made 140 appearances for the Millers. Image: Paul Harding/Getty ImagesHarding arrived in South Yorkshire from Birmingham City in 2020 and made 140 appearances for the Millers. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images
Rotherham have confirmed they are in discussions with Tyler Blackett, Sean Morrison, Chiedozie Ogbene, Lee Peltier and Josh Vickers regarding new deals. Options to extend the contracts of Shane Ferguson and Ben Wiles have been exercised.

