Paul Warne completes move from Rotherham United to Derby County and signs deal until summer of 2026

Derby made an official approach on Wednesday and a compensation deal was subsequently agreed with the East Midlands club. Warne has signed a deal until the summer of 2026.

He will be joined at Pride Park by assistant Richie Barker, first-team coach Matt Hamshaw and goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington.

Warne, 49, had been in charge at the Millers for almost six years.

Paul Warne. Picture: Press Association.

A Millers statement read: "Rotherham United can confirm that first team boss Paul Warne will leave the club to join Derby County, alongside staff members Richie Barker, Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington.

“The Millers received an approach from the Pride Park-club to procure the 49-year-old and his staff’s services and were given permission to discuss terms.

“The club can now confirm that Paul Warne, Richie Barker, Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington have all left AESSEAL New York Stadium to pursue this new opportunity.

“Whilst of course we are disappointed to see Paul and his staff depart, they do so with our very best wishes and thanks for their commitment to their roles here with Rotherham United.

"Their departure now provides the club with an exciting opportunity to bring in a new team of coaching staff with a fresh perspective and build on our excellent start to the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season.

“The club has already begun work on searching for their replacements, having received numerous applications and will communicate with our supporters on this matter in due course.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Warne, who presided over an excellent start to the season at the AESSEAL New York Stadium - with the club enjoying their best opening to a second-tier campaign since 1965-66 - had also been linked with a move to managerless Huddersfield Town, but those suggestions were wide of the mark.

Warne took over as caretaker manager of the Millers in late 2016 and has done an outstanding job during his time with the club, who he also played for in the late Nineties and early Noughties.