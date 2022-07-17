The Reds have the option of activating an extra year in the contract of the forward, who made his name at Forest Green Rovers after starting out on the non-league circuit.

With Obbi Oulare not in the plans of the club and question marks remaining over the records of Aaron Leya Iseka and Devante, Norwood will add a much-needed goalscoring option at League One level, more especially after the dual sales of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow to Luton Town.

Norwood said: “I know it’s a big club.

New Reds signing James Norwood. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

“I haven’t been fortunate to play against Barnsley in my career, but I’m really looking forward to getting started and I’m proud to wear the shirt.”

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “We are pleased that James has made the decision to come to Oakwell.

“He arrives at Barnsley FC with a solid understanding of League One, and everyone at Oakwell extends their warmest welcome to James.”

Norwood, who netted 28 goals in three seasons for Ipswich - with his time hit by injury issues, was out of contract at the end of June.

Ipswich had a one-year extension option in his deal, but opted not to exercise it.

Norwood, whose exploits in firing Tranmere to back to back promotions into League One earned him a move to Portman Road in the summer of 2019, was recently close to signing for Bristol Rovers, only for the League One newboys to then pull out of the race at the 11th hour.

Oxford United, Walsall and old club Tranmere were also linked with the player.

The Eastbourne-born striker first made his name at Forest Green, where he scored 48 times in 161 appearances.

In his time at Tranmere, Norwood was the joint-top scorer in English football with 32 goals in 2018-19 and his efforts helped Rovers to League One promotion and a place in the League Two Team of the Year for 2018-19.

He left Prenton Park after scoring 89 goals to join Ipswich.