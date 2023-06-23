The influential Norwegian has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United, but has remained on the books of the Blades since 2020.

According to TEAMtalk, the club are prepared to cash in on Berge this summer ahead of the expiry of his contract next year. The report claims Berge has been given a £10m price tag, which could alert Premier League rivals considering he arrived at Bramall Lane for a reported £22m.

Berge was a regular fixture in the Blades midfield last season, making 37 league appearances and scoring six goals as the club secured promotion to the Premier League. He has made a total of 109 appearances for the club since initially joining during the tenure of Chris Wilder.