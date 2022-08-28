Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sander Berge of Sheffield United is now wanted by Liverpool (Picture: SportImage)

Berge, who United paid £22m for in January 2020, has a release clause of £35m release clause, which if triggered, would end United’s hitherto resistance to selling him.

United want to keep the influential playmaker, 24, to help them gain promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League and have already rejected bids from Club Brugge.

But now Liverpool have joined the race with Jurgen Klopp a long-time admirer of Berge.

Klopp is understood to have been interested in the player before he arrived in England and was playing for Genk in Belgium.

Liverpool are undergoing something of a crisis in midfield with Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Naby Keita all absent through injury,

Tony Cascarino, speaking on TalkSport on Saturday, said: “A big lad with a great drive.

“I watched him last night [against Luton] and I’ve seen quite a lot of him because Chris Wilder brought him to Sheffield United and he spoke very highly of him as a footballer.

Sander Berge in action for Sheffield United against Sunderland earlier this season (Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage)

“So gifted, a great turn of pace, and sees things.

“It would be a different type of signing because going from the Championship to one of the top teams in the Premier League.

“He’s a very talented boy.”