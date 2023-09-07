12 free agents Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Wolves and Burnley could sign - gallery
The summer transfer window has closed – but it doesn’t mean there are not more deals to be done.
Clubs can still add free agents to their squad outside of the transfer window and there are plenty of players still without clubs.
From experienced figures to exciting young prospects, there is a vast array of talent available to snap up.
Here are 12 players who clubs in the Premier League could target following the closure of the window.
1 / 3