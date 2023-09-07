All Sections
12 free agents Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Wolves and Burnley could sign - gallery

The summer transfer window has closed – but it doesn’t mean there are not more deals to be done.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST

Clubs can still add free agents to their squad outside of the transfer window and there are plenty of players still without clubs.

From experienced figures to exciting young prospects, there is a vast array of talent available to snap up.

Here are 12 players who clubs in the Premier League could target following the closure of the window.

Last club: Boavista

1. Reggie Cannon

Last club: Boavista Photo: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Last club: Leicester City

2. Ryan Bertrand

Last club: Leicester City Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Last club: Everton

3. Andros Townsend

Last club: Everton Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Last club: Konyaspor

4. Morgan Schneiderlin

Last club: Konyaspor Photo: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

