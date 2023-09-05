THAT was the summer window that was, then - and it was certainly a busy one for many Yorkshire clubs.

Here's a quick review/analysis of the business across Yorkshire's clubs alongside an appropriate grade.

Barnsley

Theback three (four - if you count Harry Isted) who lined up in the Reds' play-off final on May 29 have gone in the shape of Bobby Thomas, Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching.

Cameron Archer joined Sheffield United from Aston Villa in the summer window. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

The first two exits were an inevitable consequence of the failure to make the Championship. The third saw a player in Kitching leave just weeks after chairman Neerav Parekh stated that he would definitely be staying. It amounted to a U-turn.

That fact that Barnsley made moves on deadline-day to try and bring in another defender suggests that they feel a bit light there.

Conor McCarthy and Robbie Cundy are due to come back from injury, while Jamie McCart is an option, although he struggled at Leyton Orient in the second half of last season. Mael de Gevigney had a rough introduction against Oxford and might take a bit of time.

If Kacper Lopata and Jack Shepherd continue their early-season progress, it might avoid Barnsley getting in a hole.

In goal, Liam Roberts looks a good piece of loan business.

James Norwood's exit was untimely, but the retaining of Devante Cole - who attracted late window interest - ensured it wasn't seriously compounded.

Andy Dallas and Oli Shaw have almost been loaned out as quickly as they have come in. It is assuaged by the signing of John McAtee, who looks promising. Sam Cosgrove looks a handy acquisition too.

Grade: C

Bradford City

Pace deficiencies have been addressed at the top of the pitch, with late activity seeing Rayhaan Tulloch and Chisom Afoka join on loan alongside winger Adam Wilson to add to the presence of Tyler Smith.

A box-to-box midfielder who can score goals in Alex Pattison looks a big tick in the box. They might be pretty timely, with Andy Cook currently sidelined and players will need to step up.

Plenty of stock should be placed on the addition of Kevin McDonald. If City can get a tune out of the silky Scot and he can keep fit, he has the makings of a big signing.

Grade: C

Doncaster Rovers

Rovers did the vast bulk of their business early, which made sense in terms of utilising as much time as possible to build a new side, culture and mentality after two shocking seasons.

There have been early teething troubles for some new recruits, for sure and the coming weeks and next few months will determine as to whether their summer business was a success or not.

Experience has arrived in the likes of Richard Wood, Joe Ironside and Ian Lawlor. They have the look of 'horses for courses' signings.

Hungry players keen on making their mark in the EFL - who have shown their mettle in the National League - have also been signed such as Jack Senior, Owen Bailey, Jack Broadbent and Jamie Sterry.

Time - and results and performances - will judge how good the recruitment has been.

Grade: C

Huddersfield Town

A difficult window, it must be said, with deadline-day being a damp squib.

Just four signings arrived in total with Huddersfield Town, under new owners, operating to tight financial parameters and wary of adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP), and Future Financial Information (FFI) criteria.

FFI means that clubs are required, at least once a year, to submit a business plan detailing how much money they expect to come in and out of the club on a month-by-month basis and provide evidence of fulfilling a set business plan.

It was a big factor in the club's take-over being signed off in the close season.

Two signings were headline ones in the shape of Ben Wiles - a significant seven-figure investment for the Terriers - and Dutch forward Delano Burgzorg.

The success - or otherwise - of both could set the narrative of the club's campaign.

There was tension late in the window as Neil Warnock reacted to chairman Kevin Nagle's tweet about the Terriers' recent weekend defeat to Norwich City - by stressing that he also shares disappointment of his own in losing out on four transfer targets.

Warnock claimed he had not been told that his wage bill for players included contract renewals for Danny Ward, Josh Koroma and Josh Ruffels.

There will be a big emphasis on Burgzorg to boost their goals output, perhaps too heavy a burden. Town look at least one striker short, for sure.

Grade: D

Hull City

A pretty good window, in truth. Last summer was scattergun, this was far more strategic.

Perhaps the one issue, being picky, is that another frontline striker would not have gone amiss following the exits of last season's top-scorer Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh.

Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly are the forward options brought in, but the embarrassment of riches behind in attacking midfield, including marquee arrival Jaden Philogene and, to a lesser extent, Scott Twine, should hopefully make up for that.

Ozan Tufan, who has started the season impressively, also remains.

Tyler Morton, James Furlong and Bora Aydınlık provide further deadline-day options to boost the squad.

City did not land some key targets such as Max Bird and Karl Darlow, but it was a pretty handy summer's transfer work, all the same.Even if it was a bit too hectic at the death..

Grade: B

Leeds United

A bit of a crazy summer, truth be told, with Daniel Farke handed the equivalent of a 'hospital pass' due to a raft of relegation exit clauses which set the narrative up until the final few weeks of the window, when Leeds got their act together in the nick of time.

There was a brouhaha about Luis Sinisterra in particular. He has gone, but crucially Wilfried Gnonto remains.

Farke came out of it well, while the sale of Tyler Adams gave Leeds some hard cash to play with at the end of the market.

In the circumstances, recruitment has been sound. A Championship goals-ready option has arrived in Joel Piroe. Djed Spence will be keen on making up for lost time and has been stellar at this level before, while Ethan Ampadu looks a safe-as-houses recruit.Ilia Gruev should further stiffen up midfield, while Sam Byram and Karl Darlow have been around the block.

Jaiden Anthony's arrival will hopefully compensate for the loss of Sinisterra and Glen Kamara was wanted by a number of clubs alongside Leeds.

The one area where United do look light is at left-back. They were keen on Luke Thomas, but he went to Sheffield United instead.

Grade: C

Middlesbrough

The summer window, for a large part, revolved around the future of Chuba Akpom, with the smart money always on the Championship player of the year departing and so it proved - to Ajax.

With Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey always unlikely to return to Teesside and Akpom destined for elsewhere, it had the makings of a tough window for Boro and that is how it worked out.

A number of project signings arrived in mid-summer, but the evidence of the early part of the season, when the Teessiders have toiled, suggests that the likes of Sam Silvera, Morgan Rogers and Rav van den Berg must be given time and must be bracketed as being 'works in progress' in 23-24

Another arrival in Lukas Engel has struggled early on with another left-back option brought in Alex Bangura.

Lewis O'Brien, who Boro beat significant rival interest for, looks a fine signing.Another central defensive option would not have gone amiss and a lot rests on the shoulders of Emmanuel Latte Lath up top.

It remains to be seen to what extent the lack of another striker with Championship pedigree/experience will leave Boro exposed in the autumn and winter.

Grade: D

Rotherham United

The Millers find themselves pretty much in a class of one in the Championship, with the budget of every other competitor being above theirs.

Their budget is also less than several sides in League One, showing just what they - and more especially Matt Taylor - is up against.

That the club broke their transfer record twice late on in the window to bring in Christ Tiehi and Sam Nombe was encouraging in itself, although the Nombe deal was only sanctioned following the sale of Ben Wiles to Huddersfield Town.

The Millers cannot pay the big bucks with regularity and have to be shrewd in the loan market and in their cash outlays.

Cafu looks an accomplished free-transfer signing and Tiehi should stiffen up midfield. The big hope will be that Nombe eases the load on Jordan Hugill.

Loanees Dexter Lembikisa and Dominic Levan will be given the chance to shine and in the circumstances, the Millers have done all they can.

Grade: C

Sheffield United

A problematic summer in terms of recruitment, for sure.

As for the saving graces? Thankfully, there were some in August, thanks to the arrivals of Cameron Archer and Gus Hamer for a combined total of £33m.

It drew the sting, some of it at any rate, away from the departures of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

James McAtee's return provided a welcome positive end to a hard window on deadline day.

Archer is effectively Ndiaye's replacement and came late in the day. Better late than never.

Hamer will be entrusted with filling the boots of Berge and the early signs are promising. The Blades did well to land one of the Championship's best players of 2022-23 for £15m. Other top-flight clubs may regret not entering the race.

Others sampling English football for the first time include Anis Ben Slimane, Vinicious Souza, Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore. It will take time to gel, as Paul Heckingbottom has sagely predicted regarding his new arrivals.

United don't have lots of time - the hope being they will get up to speed by October.

Tom Davies has a point to prove, while Auston Trusty provides another option at the back. Defensively, United still look a bit short in that regard if injuries bite. They also look top-heavy in terms of left wing-backs.

Grade: C

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls finished the window with the additions of two proven operators at this level in John Buckley and Jeff Hendrick.

It looked like a sound end to a largely scattergun summer of recruitment. Pity there wasn't more of it..

Given that their first remit upon being promoted should have been consolidation and not lofty talk of the play-offs from their chairman, there is an argument to say that Wednesday should have been a lot more pragmatic as opposed to idealistic. Naive maybe.

They have placed the bulk of their faith in a number of signings from the continent who are unproven at this level such as Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama, Pol Valentín and Juan Delgado. Another in Momo Diaby is injured for a spell, unfortunately.

Some fall into the brackets of punts, to be fair.

It remains to be seen how many come off - or otherwise.