Leeds United transfer news: Whites sign Bulgarian Bundesliga midfielder to bolster midfield

Daniel Farke has tapped into his knowledge of Germany's Bundesliga to sign Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev.

LATE ADDITION: Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev has been signed to add steel to the Leeds United midfield

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has signed from Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year-contract.Gruev is a full Bulgarian international.Leeds are waiting for international clearance and a work permit, which could determine whether or not he is available to face Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Saturday.

Although Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray have formed a strong midfield partnership at the midfield base of manager Farke's 4-2-3-1, the German has been acutely aware of the need for cover.

Gray has started every game this season but is only 17, and AMpadu could be needed in central defence if injuries were to bite there.

Gruev fits the bill having coming through the ranks at Bremen, making his debut in December 2020 and establishing himself the following season as they won promotion from 2. Bundesliga.

Last season, Bremen avoided relegation, coming up against Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach on the way.

Match fitness should not be an issue having played as recently as last weekend, against SC Freiburg.

