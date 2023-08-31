All Sections
Middlesbrough transfer news: Cultured Leeds United midfielder joins on season-long loan

Middlesbrough have signed Leeds United midfielder Sam Greenwood on a season-long loan.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

The Wearsider began his career as a forward but was converted into a midfield player last season.

Greenwood is a dead-ball specialist who hit the bar direct from a free-kick in his last Leeds outing, at Salford City, and scored in the subsequent penalty shoot-out, which the Premier League side lost. He had somewhat inadvertently created Pascal Struijk’s equaliser from a free-kick too.

But it was one of only two substitute appearances this season, and with Leeds hoping to bring in more midfield talent in the final 48 hours of the window, with Rangers' Glen Kamara thought to be close, he has been allowed to move on temporarily.

LOAN: Sam Greenwood has joined Middlesbrough from Leeds United
LOAN: Sam Greenwood has joined Middlesbrough from Leeds United

Middlesbrough have also added former Huddersfield Town player Lewis O'Brien to their midfield ranks. O’Briend was a player Leeds looked at in this window – not for the first time.

“Sam is a really talented player. He’s two-footed and he gives us greater flexibility,” said Boro manager Michael Carrick.

“We’re looking forward to working with both him and Lewis O’Brien, and helping them develop as players.”

Greenwood effectively fills the hole left by Alex Mowatt’s departure at the end of the former Leeds and Barnsley midfielder’s loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Greenwood started out in Sunderland's academy but was signed by Arsenal before making his senior debut. It was only when he moved to Leeds in August 2020 that he began playing first-team football.

Related topics:Sam GreenwoodMiddlesbroughRangers