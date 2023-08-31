All Sections
Middlesbrough confirm capture of Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked midfielder from Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien on a season-long loan deal.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:12 BST

The 24-year-old’s future had been the subject of intense speculation, with Leeds United and Sheffield United among the clubs said to be interested in him.

However, it is Middlesbrough who have secured his services on a temporary basis.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick said: “Lewis has tasted success before and we’re delighted to have him on board.

Middlesbrough have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien on a season-long loan deal. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesMiddlesbrough have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien on a season-long loan deal. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
“He’s got good experience, he’s a good age, and he offers something different to what we have here.

“His arrival gives us greater options, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

O’Brien was plucked from Huddersfield Town by Forest, having established himself as a crucial figure for the Terriers.

However, he has found minutes in the Premier League hard to come by and will return to the Championship for the remainder of the current campaign.

