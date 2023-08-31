The 24-year-old’s future had been the subject of intense speculation, with Leeds United and Sheffield United among the clubs said to be interested in him.

However, it is Middlesbrough who have secured his services on a temporary basis.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick said: “Lewis has tasted success before and we’re delighted to have him on board.

Middlesbrough have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien on a season-long loan deal. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

“He’s got good experience, he’s a good age, and he offers something different to what we have here.

“His arrival gives us greater options, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

O’Brien was plucked from Huddersfield Town by Forest, having established himself as a crucial figure for the Terriers.