Leeds United 'want' Nottingham Forest's Sheffield United-linked midfielder

Leeds United reportedly want Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien in their ranks.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:50 BST

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Whites on numerous occasions in recent years, including when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge at Elland Road.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Leeds have reignited their interest and want O'Brien to join.

The Forest midfielder has also been linked with Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United this summer, although a move away from the City Ground has not materialised.

Leeds United reportedly want Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien in their ranks. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesLeeds United reportedly want Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien in their ranks. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
O’Brien found himself out of favour at Forest last season and was set to move to Blackburn Rovers on loan in January.

However, the move fell through and he instead linked up with Leeds icon Mateusz Klich at MLS outfit D.C. United.

He is no stranger to Yorkshire having ascended the youth ranks at Huddersfield Town and spent time on loan at Bradford City.

However, he is not the only midfielder to have been linked with Leeds, who are said to be the frontrunners to land Glen Kamara from Rangers.

