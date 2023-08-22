All Sections
Leeds United 'frontrunners' for Rangers man - but face 'late competition' from Middlesbrough and Coventry City

Leeds United are reportedly the frontrunners for Rangers star Glen Kamara – but face late competition from Middlesbrough and Coventry City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

Kamara has been linked with Leeds throughout the summer, with his days at Ibrox seemingly numbered.

According to The Scottish Sun, Leeds have stepped up their efforts to land Kamara in the last 24 hours with Whites boss Daniel Farke “desperate” to get him on board.

Negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage, although the report claims Leeds still face competition from Middlesbrough and Coventry.

Leeds United are reportedly the frontrunners for Rangers star Glen Kamara. Image: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty ImagesLeeds United are reportedly the frontrunners for Rangers star Glen Kamara. Image: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images
Farke’s squad has been thinned considerably this summer, with many of his most high-profile squad members having left on loan.

He has been given four new additions to work with in Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

It now appears Kamara could be the fifth, with the 27-year-old said to be closing in on a £5.5m move to Elland Road.