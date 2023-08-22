Leeds United are reportedly the frontrunners for Rangers star Glen Kamara – but face late competition from Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

Kamara has been linked with Leeds throughout the summer, with his days at Ibrox seemingly numbered.

According to The Scottish Sun, Leeds have stepped up their efforts to land Kamara in the last 24 hours with Whites boss Daniel Farke “desperate” to get him on board.

Negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage, although the report claims Leeds still face competition from Middlesbrough and Coventry.

Leeds United are reportedly the frontrunners for Rangers star Glen Kamara. Image: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Farke’s squad has been thinned considerably this summer, with many of his most high-profile squad members having left on loan.

He has been given four new additions to work with in Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.