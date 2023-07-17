The 26-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer, joining from Bayern Munich after struggling for regular game time with the German giants. He made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, but polarised supporters as he struggled for consistency.

He has now followed the likes of Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson in leaving Leeds on loan following relegation to the Championship. A statement released by Leeds read: “Leeds United can confirm Marc Roca has today joined Real Betis on loan until the end of the end of the 2023/24 season. The 26-year-old joined the Whites from Bayern Munich 12 months ago and made 36 appearances in all competitions during the last campaign.

“He now makes the move to La Liga, with Betis, who finished sixth in Spain’s top-flight last season. We wish Marc good luck during his time at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.”

The 26-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images