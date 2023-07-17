All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca joins Spanish side Real Betis on season-long loan

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has joined Real Betis on a season-long loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST

The 26-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer, joining from Bayern Munich after struggling for regular game time with the German giants. He made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, but polarised supporters as he struggled for consistency.

He has now followed the likes of Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson in leaving Leeds on loan following relegation to the Championship. A statement released by Leeds read: “Leeds United can confirm Marc Roca has today joined Real Betis on loan until the end of the end of the 2023/24 season. The 26-year-old joined the Whites from Bayern Munich 12 months ago and made 36 appearances in all competitions during the last campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He now makes the move to La Liga, with Betis, who finished sixth in Spain’s top-flight last season. We wish Marc good luck during his time at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.”

Most Popular
The 26-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesThe 26-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
The 26-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

It was reported by journalist Florian Plettenburg last week that there would be no buy option in the deal taking Roca to Betis.

Related topics:Elland RoadRobin Koch