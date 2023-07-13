All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Fresh twist reported regarding Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca with change said to have been made in Real Betis negotiations

Leeds United midfielder is reportedly set to join Real Betis on loan – but there is said to be no option to make the move permanent.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move back to his native Spain, with reports suggesting an agreement was in place for him to join Betis on loan with a view to a permanent move. However, journalist Florian Plettenburg has reported there is no buy option in the loan deal said to be in the works.

He tweeted: “Former Bayern player Marc Roca, on verge to join Real Betis now. There were more rounds of negotiations in the last days as Betis tried to get him on permanent deal. Now it’s a one-year loan without an option to buy. Last details have to be clarified. Medical soon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roca made a total of 36 appearances for the Whites last season, scoring once and polarising supporters as he struggled to impressive consistently. If he does indeed seal a move to Betis, he would be joining the likes of Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson in leaving Leeds following their relegation to the Championship.

Related topics:SpainRobin Koch