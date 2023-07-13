The 26-year-old has been linked with a move back to his native Spain, with reports suggesting an agreement was in place for him to join Betis on loan with a view to a permanent move. However, journalist Florian Plettenburg has reported there is no buy option in the loan deal said to be in the works.
He tweeted: “Former Bayern player Marc Roca, on verge to join Real Betis now. There were more rounds of negotiations in the last days as Betis tried to get him on permanent deal. Now it’s a one-year loan without an option to buy. Last details have to be clarified. Medical soon.”
Roca made a total of 36 appearances for the Whites last season, scoring once and polarising supporters as he struggled to impressive consistently. If he does indeed seal a move to Betis, he would be joining the likes of Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson in leaving Leeds following their relegation to the Championship.