Leeds United midfielder is reportedly set to join Real Betis on loan – but there is said to be no option to make the move permanent.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move back to his native Spain, with reports suggesting an agreement was in place for him to join Betis on loan with a view to a permanent move. However, journalist Florian Plettenburg has reported there is no buy option in the loan deal said to be in the works.

He tweeted: “Former Bayern player Marc Roca, on verge to join Real Betis now. There were more rounds of negotiations in the last days as Betis tried to get him on permanent deal. Now it’s a one-year loan without an option to buy. Last details have to be clarified. Medical soon.”

