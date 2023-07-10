All Sections
'Full agreement in place' - Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca reportedly set for Real Betis move along with ex-Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin

A full agreement is reportedly in place for Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca to join Real Betis.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST

The 26-year-old only arrived at Elland Road last summer and featured regularly throughout the 2022/23 campaign. However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is in place for the Spaniard to depart.

Romano tweeted: “Betis have full agreement in place with Leeds United for Marc Roca to join on loan with buy option clause. Hector Bellerín has also agreed terms with Betis days ago, he’s ready to return at the club. Betis, working to complete outgoings before announcing new signing.”

Roca made a total of 36 appearances for the Whites last season, scoring once. If he does indeed seal a move to Betis, he would be joining the likes of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente in leaving Leeds following their relegation to the Championship.

Attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson is the latest to have sealed an exit, having joined Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old only arrived at Elland Road last summer. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
