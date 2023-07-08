The 29-year-old ended the 2022/23 campaign at the Stadio Olimpico after slipping down the pecking order at Elland Road. He will now return to Italy for the new season, reuniting with Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

A senior Spain international, Llorente initially joined Leeds in 2020 after the club secured promotion to the Premier League. He has made a total of 59 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, but has followed teammate Robin Koch in departing on loan.

There may yet be more departures, with the likes of Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto having been the subject of transfer speculation.