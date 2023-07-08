All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente links up with Jose Mourinho again as he returns to Roma on season-long loan deal

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has joined Serie A side Roma on a season-long loan deal.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

The 29-year-old ended the 2022/23 campaign at the Stadio Olimpico after slipping down the pecking order at Elland Road. He will now return to Italy for the new season, reuniting with Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

A senior Spain international, Llorente initially joined Leeds in 2020 after the club secured promotion to the Premier League. He has made a total of 59 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, but has followed teammate Robin Koch in departing on loan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There may yet be more departures, with the likes of Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto having been the subject of transfer speculation.

The 29-year-old ended the 2022/23 campaign at the Stadio Olimpico after slipping down the pecking order at Elland Road. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesThe 29-year-old ended the 2022/23 campaign at the Stadio Olimpico after slipping down the pecking order at Elland Road. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
The 29-year-old ended the 2022/23 campaign at the Stadio Olimpico after slipping down the pecking order at Elland Road. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Related topics:Diego LlorenteJose MourinhoRobin KochElland RoadItalySpain
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us