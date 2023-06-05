The 24-year-old impressed for the Whites in a bleak campaign that ended in relegation to the Championship. According to Mail Online, he is under consideration as a transfer target at Forest.

The report also states Adams’ agent met with clubs last week, suggesting there could be several clubs vying for the signature of the USA international. Adams was one of three American players recruited by Leeds last season, but his compatriots Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson struggled for consistency.

Adams, however, endeared himself to supporters with his combative style and was a regular fixture in midfield until injury curtailed his campaign. He made a total of 26 appearances for the club last season, 24 of which came in the Premier League.

Fellow American Jesse Marsch was in charge when all three of the club’s USA internationals arrived at the club, but he became the first Leeds head coach of the season to be axed. His successor, Javi Gracia, suffered the same fate and Sam Allardyce’s exit was confirmed after he oversaw relegation.

It appears likely there will be a spate of departures from Elland Road this summer ahead of the club’s return to the Championship. It has been four years since the Whites last had to prepare for a season in the second tier and during their absence, a number of internationals arrived in LS11.