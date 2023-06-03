The combative midfielder was a bright spark in a dismal 2022/23 campaign for the Whites but injury curtailed his campaign. Relegation to the Championship appears likely to trigger a spate of departures, with Adams among the high-profile players being linked with a move elsewhere.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, a well-placed source has said Adams is “keen to continue to play at the highest level”. The 24-year-old has not played below a top flight since establishing himself at New York Red Bulls, featuring in the MLS and the Bundesliga before being lured to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Football Insider report states sources have said Leeds are likely to find it hard to keep hold of Adams. It also states Bundesliga clubs are believed to be monitoring him and he has experience of the German top flight following his spell with RB Leipzig. Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United have also been linked with the USA international.