Leeds United's most valuable players - here's where Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, Illan Meslier, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and more rank
Leeds United look set for a summer of change following relegation from the Premier League.
The club have a head coach on a short-term deal, an uncertain ownership situation and numerous players who do not appear to have a future at Elland Road.
If there are to be high-profile departures this summer, the club will be hoping to collect as much money as possible from sales to ensure they are well-placed to challenge for a return to the Premier League.
Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of Leeds’ 11 most valuable players, excluding loanee Weston McKennie.
Page 1 of 3