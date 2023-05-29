All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Leeds United's most valuable players - here's where Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, Illan Meslier, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and more rank

Leeds United look set for a summer of change following relegation from the Premier League.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:08 BST

The club have a head coach on a short-term deal, an uncertain ownership situation and numerous players who do not appear to have a future at Elland Road.

If there are to be high-profile departures this summer, the club will be hoping to collect as much money as possible from sales to ensure they are well-placed to challenge for a return to the Premier League.

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of Leeds’ 11 most valuable players, excluding loanee Weston McKennie.

Value: €15m

1. 11. Rasmus Kristensen

Value: €15m Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €15m

2. 10. Marc Roca

Value: €15m Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €18m

3. 9. Wilfried Gnonto

Value: €18m Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €18m

4. 8. Robin Koch

Value: €18m Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Illan MeslierJack HarrisonPremier LeagueElland Road