The Spaniard’s short-lived Elland Road tenure has come to an end as the Whites have turned to the experienced Sam Allardyce in their quest for Premier League survival.

Gracia, formerly of Watford, was brought in as Jesse Marsch’s replacement in February. Despite promise being shown early on in his reign, he failed to steer the Whites clear of a relegation battle. He departs with the club occupying 17th place in the Premier League table, ahead of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

Leeds failed to win any of their last five games under Gracia and were swept aside with relative ease by AFC Bournemouth in his final match in charge. His replacement, former England boss Allardyce, has just four games to guide the club to safety.

The Spaniard’s short-lived Elland Road tenure has come to an end. Image: Bruce Rollinson

A statement issued by Gracia read: “I’m grateful for this opportunity and proud of the team, both players and coaching staff. That’s how I would like to summarise my time at Leeds United. I would have preferred a different moment, but the circumstances have changed. We arrived on a short three-month contract. And we did it because we believed in this team.

"We considered our chances and had confidence. And we know it is possible. We are not talking about miracles, but about the efficient result of a well done work and a process of improvement.

“The coaching staff and I took over the team in 19th position, with a run of 10 games without a win. Today, after 11 games played and four games left in the league, the team is out of the relegation zone and a with a good chance of achieving the objective. It has been a very intense period for many reasons. A busy schedule, injuries and a young but skilled team.

"However, we managed to position ourselves better than our rivals and this is shown by the results. Compared to our direct rivals and since we were hired, we are the team with the most points – 11 in total – compared to our main competitors. I am confident that the team will achieve its objective. It is a committed squad full of quality.

“A special mention must be given to the coaching staff (Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla). Also to the fantastic Michael Skubala, Willy Alonso, Marcos Abad, Jordan Davison, Matt Robertshaw, the medical staff, the kit men, the press team, and all the club staff. Your help has been brilliant. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"And I don’t want to say goodbye without thanking Victor Orta for trusting us. Honest, sincere and committed to the club. It was really a great pleasure to work with you. Both you and your team deserve the best.