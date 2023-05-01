Leeds United reportedly considering sacking Javi Gracia with former midfielder linked as possible replacement

Leeds United are reportedly considering whether to sack Javi Gracia as coach less than three months after dismissing his predecessor, but the experiences of that might keep the Spaniard in a job.

Gracia made a good start at Leeds, winning three of his first six matches, all against relegation rivals. Since then they have picked up one point from a possible 15, leaving them in grave danger of relegation.

As limp as their performance in the 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday was Gracia's post-match press conference where he deflected questions by saying – with some justification – supporters only wanted the team to start performing, not words.

When asked if he thought the board still backed him, he replied: "If I am still here, I suppose so."

But now it has been reported that the board – targeted by away fans who eventually turned on players they labelled not fit to wear the shirt on Sunday – are having second thoughts about a man appointed as an interim in all but name when he was given a "flexible contract" in February.

Former midfielder Lee Bowyer, out of work since Birmingham City sacked him last summer, is said to be in their thoughts.Gracia’s appointment followed a drawn-out search following the sacking of Jesse Marsch which saw Leeds unable to land any of their top four or five targets. Having initially told caretaker manager Michael Skubala he would be in charge of matches against Everton and Southampton having already overseen home and away games against Manchester United, they were spooked by defeat at Goodison Park into finding a more experience hand to take charge at Southampton, and Gracia delivered a victory.

Southampton and Leicester City were other clubs who found landing new managers difficult this season and also had to rely on caretakers, whilst a temporary appointment has backfired badly for Chelsea.

So Leeds might be unwilling to pull the trigger this time until they are sure a suitable replacement is ready and able to take over.

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia.

If there is to be a change this week, the new man will start with the poisoned chalices of matches against Manchester City and Newcastle United before finishing the season against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.