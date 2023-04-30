Bournemouth 4 Leeds United 1: Victor Orta bears the brunt but feeble players cannot escape blame

Leeds United ended a week of must-win games with just one extra point to their name, and the fans who made the long trip to witness it knew exactly who to blame.

The Whites defence set a new Premier League record – breaking the one set by Marcelo Bielsa's team – for most goals conceded in a month.

And it should have been worse than 4-1, Kieffer Moore missing a sitter of a header any Barnsley or Rotherham United fan could tell you they would expect him to gobble up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was despite coach Javi Gracia selecting an extra defender for the game, but he escaped blame on the south coast. The problems are deeper-lying and more fundamental than that.

FALL GUY: Robin Koch takes to the air to challenge Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke

When his predecessor Jesse Marsch was under pressure at home to Fulham it perhaps helped his cause that the targets of the fans' ire were so scattergun. On Sunday they were united in their disgust until the attack broadened out in the latter stages, no longer unable to ignore the feebleness of the football.

"Sack the board" came the chant before video assistant referee Craig Pawson even signed off Bournemouth's third goal of the day. Just before it was scored the first chorus of "We want Orta out!" in protest at the club's director of football Victor had started up.

Not that the players escaped entirely. “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” got a few airings after Antonie Semenyo made it four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What they “f***ing hell was that?” they demanded to know as Leeds fans went over to take their punishment from a safe distance. Well they might ask.

BODY BLOW: Jefferson Lerma opens the scoring for Bournemouth

A fundamental rethink is needed in the summer, but the question is what division they will be doing it from. The answer is looking more likely to be the Championship with every week.

Crazy things can happen happen at this time of year, but Leeds beating Manchester City or Newcastle United in their next two matches stretching credulity. Two more defeats will leave them looking at a maximum points tally of 36 this season. They will have to improve if they want to get there.

Their inability to put pressure on Jefferson Lerma was a contributing factor in his two well-taken goals. Ilan Meslier's flapping at a corner played its part too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth came from his kick turning over possession, then him being unable to keep out Semenyo’s strike.

But like Southampton, whose demise the Bournemouth fans were naturally enjoying, the Whites have suffered for Orta being so fixated on the long-term, he has been unable to address the immediate future. Buying Premier League stars of the future is less useful if you cannot give them a top-flight stage to perform on.

It does not help when the team captain, whose leadership was so badly missing in the 11-2 aggregate defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool, is so prone to injury, He picked up another on Sunday.

But Orta's record when he makes the big signings is not very impressive. Georginio Rutter, the club's record signing, was once more an unused substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without him, it was left to Patrick Bamford to produce another hit-and-miss performance, burying a header but having a good chance saved in the build-up to the opener.

Leeds started the game the better and were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute for one of those handballs where the ball is hammered against a defender – Matias Vina – but under the rules it is a foul. Pawson told referee Chris Kavanagh the offence was outside the area and Marc Roca's free-kick was saved.

The Whites might have taken the lead from a long ball flicked back to Bamford in the 19th minute but the shot was saved and the next time the ball went out of play, it was in Meslier's net.

The Cherries had been starting to look threatening down Leeds's left in the previous five minutes and that was where the opening goal games from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gracia had switched to a back three featuring Rasmus Kristensen and played Jack Harrison at left wing-back and unsurprisingly Bournemouth looked to get in behind him.

Dango Outtara did twice in a matter of minutes, first released by a Cooper slip only for Robin Koch to sweep across, then blocked by the centre-back.

Cooper threw himself in the line of fire again in the 20th minute to deny former Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing. Lerma's curling shot was excellent, by helped by a negligent lack of pressure on the ball.

The same was true of the second four minutes later, teed up to him by Meslier flapping at a corner. He blasted home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked a severe body blow to come back from but in fairness to Leeds, they did.

The new-look formation had Willy Gnonto back in the XI as an inside left in a 3-4-2-1, and he got out wide to put in a cross which hit-and-miss centre-forward steered inside the far post with a solid header.

Every silver lining has a cloud at the moment and as the ball hit the net, Cooper hit the deck, demanding treatment. His day was over, bringing Max Wober back into the team.

Billing ran off the back of Weston McKennie in the 59th minute and miskicked his attempted overhead enough for Meslier to be able to collect comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast when Gnonto put his header wide from one from Ayling, the chance was more difficult for the red-and-black stripes in his eyeline.

Another long ball down their right killed Leeds off, Wober slipping under it as Outtara raced on. When the ball was pulled back, Dominic Solanke's finish was a smart one.

When Neto saved consecutive efforts from Koch and Gnbonto, it was more about personal pride than points.

If Leeds thought Bournemouth had left them off the hook with Moore’s miss, Semenyo ensured that was not the case. A few more minutes and it surely would have been more.

This was an abject surrender from a club in crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth: Neto; A Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina (Anthony 62); Ouatta, Rothwell (L Cook 74), Lerma, Christie; Solanke (Stacey 89), Billing (Moore 62 (Semenyo 83)). Unused substitutes: Travers, Stephens, Brooks, Zabarnyi.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper (Wober 33); Ayling, McKennie (Forshaw 72), Roca, Harrison; Summerville, Gnonto; Bamford (Rodrigo 72). Unused substitutes: Firpo, Aaronson, Struijk, Robles, Rutter, Greenwood.