SAM ALLARDYCE has left Leeds United by mutual consent - with the Elland Road club hoping to announce his successor in the coming weeks.

The managerial veteran joined Leeds for the final four games of the Premier League campaign, but was unable to save them from relegation - with United just managing to take a single point.

Allardyce held discussions with Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear throughout Thursday and it has now been confirmed that the 68-year-old has left the club at the conclusion of his short-term deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are in a state of flux following relegation with the club also looking for a new director of football and the ownership situation looking uncertain.

Leeds United v Newcastle United. Sam Allardyce pictured at Elland Road. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 13th May 2023

Leeds fans chanted for owner Andrea Radrizzani to leave the club at Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur which confirmed relegation.

It is understood a deal is in place for the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, who currently own 44 per cent of the club, to complete a full sale by buying Radrizzani's remaining shares.

However, the price has to be agreed following relegation, which would inevitably impact the valuation of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of names have been tentatively linked with the Leeds managerial post including Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter, Steven Gerrard, West Brom’s Carlos Corberán and Lorient’s Régis Le Bris.

Allardyce said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League.

"I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity.

"I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”