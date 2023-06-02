The managerial veteran joined Leeds for the final four games of the Premier League campaign, but was unable to save them from relegation - with United just managing to take a single point.
Allardyce held discussions with Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear throughout Thursday and it has now been confirmed that the 68-year-old has left the club at the conclusion of his short-term deal.
Leeds are in a state of flux following relegation with the club also looking for a new director of football and the ownership situation looking uncertain.
Leeds fans chanted for owner Andrea Radrizzani to leave the club at Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur which confirmed relegation.
It is understood a deal is in place for the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, who currently own 44 per cent of the club, to complete a full sale by buying Radrizzani's remaining shares.
However, the price has to be agreed following relegation, which would inevitably impact the valuation of the club.
A number of names have been tentatively linked with the Leeds managerial post including Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter, Steven Gerrard, West Brom’s Carlos Corberán and Lorient’s Régis Le Bris.
Allardyce said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League.
"I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity.
"I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.
“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”
Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear added: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us. Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful.”