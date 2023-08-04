All Sections
Leeds United and Southampton 'have maintained an interest' in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

Leeds United and Southampton reportedly remain interested in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST

The 27-year-old is currently training away from the Rangers first-team squad with an exit seemingly on the cards. He has been linked with clubs both in the UK and overseas, with Leeds among those said to be keen.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds and Southampton have maintained interest in Kamara despite both now being Championship clubs. However, the report claims Kamara also has admirers in Germany and Italy.

The midfielder has made a total of 193 appearances in all competitions for the Gers since arriving at the club from Dundee back in 2019.

Leeds have been linked with an array of names this summer, including Manchester United defender Brandon Williams and Swansea City marksman Joel Piroe.

However, with just two days remaining until the beginning of their Championship campaign, the Whites have made just two senior additions. There has been a raft of departures though, with the likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Rodrigo seeking pastures new.

