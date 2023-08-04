The 27-year-old is currently training away from the Rangers first-team squad with an exit seemingly on the cards. He has been linked with clubs both in the UK and overseas, with Leeds among those said to be keen.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds and Southampton have maintained interest in Kamara despite both now being Championship clubs. However, the report claims Kamara also has admirers in Germany and Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has made a total of 193 appearances in all competitions for the Gers since arriving at the club from Dundee back in 2019.

Leeds have been linked with an array of names this summer, including Manchester United defender Brandon Williams and Swansea City marksman Joel Piroe.