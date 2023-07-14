The 32-year-old became Leeds’ club-record signing in 2020 when he arrived for a reported £27m from Valencia. Featuring regularly across three seasons, he made 97 appearances and scored 28 goals for the Whites before sealing a permanent switch to Al-Rayyan.

Writing on his Instagram page, Rodrigo said: “The time to say goodbye to three wonderful years in Leeds has arrived. For me [it] is really difficult to find to right words to try to explain all my feelings now.

"All I have to say is that I have lived very special moments in this great club, both personally and professionally, which I will never forget. I feel very grateful for the care and love that my family and myself have felt from the first moment either from the fans and all the amazing people that work in the club.

He made 97 appearances and scored 28 goals for the Whites. Image: Bruce Rollinson

"Now it's time for a new chapter in my football career and in my life, but I will always carry Leeds United and the city of Leeds in my heart. Thank you so much for everything and, forever and ever, MOT!”