'Three wonderful years' - Rodrigo bids farewell to Leeds United with heartfelt statement after sealing switch to Al-Rayyan in Qatar

Rodrigo has issued a heartfelt statement via social media after leaving Leeds United for Qatari side Al-Rayyan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST

The 32-year-old became Leeds’ club-record signing in 2020 when he arrived for a reported £27m from Valencia. Featuring regularly across three seasons, he made 97 appearances and scored 28 goals for the Whites before sealing a permanent switch to Al-Rayyan.

Writing on his Instagram page, Rodrigo said: “The time to say goodbye to three wonderful years in Leeds has arrived. For me [it] is really difficult to find to right words to try to explain all my feelings now.

"All I have to say is that I have lived very special moments in this great club, both personally and professionally, which I will never forget. I feel very grateful for the care and love that my family and myself have felt from the first moment either from the fans and all the amazing people that work in the club.

He made 97 appearances and scored 28 goals for the Whites. Image: Bruce RollinsonHe made 97 appearances and scored 28 goals for the Whites. Image: Bruce Rollinson
He made 97 appearances and scored 28 goals for the Whites. Image: Bruce Rollinson

"Now it's time for a new chapter in my football career and in my life, but I will always carry Leeds United and the city of Leeds in my heart. Thank you so much for everything and, forever and ever, MOT!”

The Spaniard is not the first senior figure to have left Leeds this summer, following in the footsteps of players such as Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson. However, the aforementioned duo have only departed on loan.

