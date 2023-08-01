All Sections
Leeds United 'considering a move' for Manchester United's ex-Norwich City defender

Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:34 BST

First-team opportunities have been hard to come by for Williams at Old Trafford, although he has been involved in pre-season preparations under Erik ten Hag this summer.

According to The Independent, Leeds are interested and would be able to offer him regular first-team football. The report also claims he is available for transfer, with Manchester United said to prefer all exits to be permanent ones as the Red Devils squad is reshaped.

Williams is already familiar with Daniel Farke, as the Whites boss was in charge of Norwich City when the Canaries signed the defender on a season-long loan deal in 2021.

First-team opportunities have been limited for Williams at Old Trafford. Image: Candice Ward/Getty ImagesFirst-team opportunities have been limited for Williams at Old Trafford. Image: Candice Ward/Getty Images
The former England youth international has made a total of 51 senior appearances for Manchester United, none of which were made in the Premier League last season. His only senior outing in the 2022/23 campaign came in the Carabao Cup against Burnley back in December.

Junior Firpo is the only natural left-back Leeds have in the senior ranks and the former Barcelona man has reportedly attracted interest from Spain.

