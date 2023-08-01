First-team opportunities have been hard to come by for Williams at Old Trafford, although he has been involved in pre-season preparations under Erik ten Hag this summer.

According to The Independent, Leeds are interested and would be able to offer him regular first-team football. The report also claims he is available for transfer, with Manchester United said to prefer all exits to be permanent ones as the Red Devils squad is reshaped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams is already familiar with Daniel Farke, as the Whites boss was in charge of Norwich City when the Canaries signed the defender on a season-long loan deal in 2021.

First-team opportunities have been limited for Williams at Old Trafford. Image: Candice Ward/Getty Images

The former England youth international has made a total of 51 senior appearances for Manchester United, none of which were made in the Premier League last season. His only senior outing in the 2022/23 campaign came in the Carabao Cup against Burnley back in December.