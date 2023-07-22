A mass exodus has taken place at Elland Road following the club’s relegation to the Championship and according to OK Fichajes, Firpo could join the list of players who have moved on.

The Spanish outlet has claimed Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Osasuna are interested in him and that the 26-year-old’s future is up in the air.

Firpo joined Leeds in 2021, arriving as a high-profile addition from Barcelona. However, he has struggled for consistency in West Yorkshire and drawn the ire of supporters at times.

Firpo joined Leeds in 2021. Image: Bruce Rollinson