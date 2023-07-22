All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Future of Leeds United defender Junior Firpo 'up in the air' as trio of La Liga clubs linked

Three Spanish clubs are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Junior Firpo.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

A mass exodus has taken place at Elland Road following the club’s relegation to the Championship and according to OK Fichajes, Firpo could join the list of players who have moved on.

The Spanish outlet has claimed Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Osasuna are interested in him and that the 26-year-old’s future is up in the air.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firpo joined Leeds in 2021, arriving as a high-profile addition from Barcelona. However, he has struggled for consistency in West Yorkshire and drawn the ire of supporters at times.

Most Popular
Firpo joined Leeds in 2021. Image: Bruce RollinsonFirpo joined Leeds in 2021. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Firpo joined Leeds in 2021. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Among the players to have already permanently left Leeds this summer are Joel Robles and Rodrigo. A number of players, including Robin Koch and Marc Roca, have departed on loan.

Related topics:Elland RoadLeeds