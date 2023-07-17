All Sections
'I have felt truly at home' - Joel Robles confirms Leeds United exit with emotional goodbye

Joel Robles has confirmed his Leeds United departure with an emotional statement shared via social media.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:10 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST

The goalkeeper acted as an understudy to Illan Meslier for much of last season but leapfrogged the Frenchman in the pecking order under Sam Allardyce. He was not offered a new deal at the end of the season, although was invited back to the club for pre-season training alongside Adam Forshaw.

However, he appears to have rejected this offer as he has taken to social media to bid farewell to Leeds fans. In a statement shared on Instagram, Robles said: “The time has come to say goodbye. It’s never easy to leave a club that has treated me so well and where I have enjoyed Premier League football again. I want to thank all my teammates, staff, board and fans for the way you have made me feel since day one.

"I have felt truly at home. I leave with the bitter taste of not having managed to keep the team in the Premier League for another year, but I am convinced that this year, Leeds and its wonderful fans will return to the place they deserve.”

He was not offered a new deal at the end of the season, although was invited back to the club for pre-season training. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
He was not offered a new deal at the end of the season, although was invited back to the club for pre-season training. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Robles joined Leeds from Real Betis last summer, arriving with Premier League experience gained during spells with Everton and Wigan Athletic. He leaves having made a total of six appearances for the Whites.

