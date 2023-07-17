The goalkeeper acted as an understudy to Illan Meslier for much of last season but leapfrogged the Frenchman in the pecking order under Sam Allardyce. He was not offered a new deal at the end of the season, although was invited back to the club for pre-season training alongside Adam Forshaw.

However, he appears to have rejected this offer as he has taken to social media to bid farewell to Leeds fans. In a statement shared on Instagram, Robles said: “The time has come to say goodbye. It’s never easy to leave a club that has treated me so well and where I have enjoyed Premier League football again. I want to thank all my teammates, staff, board and fans for the way you have made me feel since day one.

"I have felt truly at home. I leave with the bitter taste of not having managed to keep the team in the Premier League for another year, but I am convinced that this year, Leeds and its wonderful fans will return to the place they deserve.”

