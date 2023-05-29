However, the experienced Spaniard did not feature in a single league win and three defeats and a draw condemned Leeds to relegation. He tweeted: “We want to say sorry...We didn’t complete the objective…this is very painful…I’m really proud to be part of this fantastic club this season. Thank you for all your support in the good and bad moments…MOT.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robles has now experienced two Premier League relegations, having been part of the Wigan Athletic squad that dropped out of the top flight in 2013. It was another of his former clubs, Everton, who managed to survive on the final day as Leicester City and Leeds were relegated.

Robles has now experienced two Premier League relegations. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

An official club statement was also released and read: “Everyone connected with Leeds United is deeply disappointed by the club’s relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, after three seasons in the Premier League.

“Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped. However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.