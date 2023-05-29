The second tier awaits the Whites, who were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur while results were going against them elsewhere. Robles was signed to prove competition for Illan Meslier, but leapfrogged the young Frenchman in the pecking order when Sam Allardyce arrived as head coach.
However, the experienced Spaniard did not feature in a single league win and three defeats and a draw condemned Leeds to relegation. He tweeted: “We want to say sorry...We didn’t complete the objective…this is very painful…I’m really proud to be part of this fantastic club this season. Thank you for all your support in the good and bad moments…MOT.”
Robles has now experienced two Premier League relegations, having been part of the Wigan Athletic squad that dropped out of the top flight in 2013. It was another of his former clubs, Everton, who managed to survive on the final day as Leicester City and Leeds were relegated.
An official club statement was also released and read: “Everyone connected with Leeds United is deeply disappointed by the club’s relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, after three seasons in the Premier League.
“Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped. However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.
“We know things have not been good enough, we know we have to improve, but please be assured that behind the scenes we have worked hard to ensure that the past will not be repeated. Our focus is now on how we get straight back to the Premier League. Thank you for your unwavering support for the players and the badge, our objective is to continue to build the club into the one you deserve.”