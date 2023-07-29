All Sections
Leeds United 'in a two-horse race' with Southampton for Swansea City's Everton and Leicester City-linked forward Joel Piroe

Leeds United are reportedly in a two-horse race to sign Swansea City forward Joel Piroe.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST

The marksman has been linked with numerous clubs this summer, with Leicester City, Southampton and Everton all said to be interested in the 23-year-old. However, according to Football League World, the battle to secure his services is mainly between Leeds and Southampton.

Reported interest in Piroe is no surprise, as he has been among the EFL’s most impressive forwards for the last two seasons. Although Swansea have not come close to escaping the Premier League, Piroe has been in devastatingly prolific form.

He arrived at Swansea from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and quickly adapted to life in Wales, scoring 44 goals for the club over the course of 92 appearances in his first two seasons with the club.

The prolific marksman has been linked with numerous clubs this summer,. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesThe prolific marksman has been linked with numerous clubs this summer,. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Leeds are light in the forward department, with Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts among those to have left Elland Road this summer. They have made just one senior addition in current window, recruiting the versatile Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

