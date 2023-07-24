However, he will reportedly not come cheap with Mail Plus claiming he is expected to cost around £15m. That fee would be a significant financial outlay for any Championship club, although the second tier clubs said to be keen are among the division’s most financially powerful.

Piroe arrived at Swansea from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and made a seamless transition to life in Wales, scoring 44 goals for the club over the course of 92 appearances in his first two seasons with the club.

Piroe has been prolific for Swansea City. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images