Leeds United-linked forward Joel Piroe is reportedly expected to cost a club that secures his signature around £15m.
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST

The 23-year-old has been linked with a range of clubs following two prolific campaigns in the Championship with Swansea City. Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton are among those said to be interested, while Everton have also been mentioned as a potential suitor.

However, he will reportedly not come cheap with Mail Plus claiming he is expected to cost around £15m. That fee would be a significant financial outlay for any Championship club, although the second tier clubs said to be keen are among the division’s most financially powerful.

Piroe arrived at Swansea from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and made a seamless transition to life in Wales, scoring 44 goals for the club over the course of 92 appearances in his first two seasons with the club.

Piroe has been prolific for Swansea City. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty ImagesPiroe has been prolific for Swansea City. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Piroe has been prolific for Swansea City. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Leeds are not particularly well-stocked when it comes to forwards following the permanent departures of Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts. There has also been transfer speculation regarding some of their remaining strikers, including Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt.

