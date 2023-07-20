The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, following two consecutive prolific campaigns in the Championship. According to Wales Online, Leeds have registered an interest in the man Swansea are said to have slapped a £20m price tag on the head of last summer.

Leicester City and Atalanta have held initial discussions over a swoop for Piroe, according to the report, while it also claims Southampton have made enquiries.

It also states that although Leeds have registered an interest, it is understood he is not the club’s primary focus and the addition of a wing-back is being viewed as a priority.

Leeds have made one senior signing in the current window. Image: Tony Johnson