'Registered an interest' - Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton said to be eyeing £20m Swansea City forward

Leeds United have reportedly registered an interest in Swansea City marksman Joel Piroe.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST

The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, following two consecutive prolific campaigns in the Championship. According to Wales Online, Leeds have registered an interest in the man Swansea are said to have slapped a £20m price tag on the head of last summer.

Leicester City and Atalanta have held initial discussions over a swoop for Piroe, according to the report, while it also claims Southampton have made enquiries.

It also states that although Leeds have registered an interest, it is understood he is not the club’s primary focus and the addition of a wing-back is being viewed as a priority.

Leeds have made one senior signing in the current window. Image: Tony Johnson
Leeds have made one senior signing in the current window. Image: Tony Johnson

Piroe joined Swansea from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and has since scored 44 goals for the club over the course of 92 appearances. Leeds have made one senior signing in the current window, recruiting Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

