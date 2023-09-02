The 24-year-old will spent the duration of the 2023/24 campaign back in his native Scotland, returning for the first time since he left Rangers in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared in five of Barnsley’s six opening games, but his loan exit was confirmed before the Reds unveiled new addition Sam Cosgrove.

Barnsley forward Andy Dallas has joined Scottish outfit Kilmarnock on loan. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Khaled El-Ahmad, Barnsley’s CEO, said: “We wish Andy all the best this season as he moves to Kilmarnock for the remainder of the season.

"We look forward to seeing Andy continue his development and wish him the best of luck."

A statement released by Kilmarnock read: “Kilmarnock Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Andy Dallas who joins on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley, pending SFA approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 24-year-old forward will bolster Derek McInnes’ attack, bringing experience gathered on both sides of the border. The Glasgow-born striker came through the academy at Rangers, before impressing on loan spells with Stenhousemuir and Greenock Morton which secured a move to Cambridge United in 2019.

“Dallas also enjoyed time at Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Chesterfield prior to earning a three-year contract with EFL League One side Barnsley earlier this Summer.