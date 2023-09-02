All Sections
Barnsley FC's ex-Rangers forward makes return to Scotland with deadline day Kilmarnock move

Barnsley forward Andy Dallas has joined Scottish outfit Kilmarnock on loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 09:44 BST

The 24-year-old will spent the duration of the 2023/24 campaign back in his native Scotland, returning for the first time since he left Rangers in 2019.

Dallas joined Barnsley from Solihull Moors earlier on in the window, penning a three-year deal at Oakwell.

He appeared in five of Barnsley’s six opening games, but his loan exit was confirmed before the Reds unveiled new addition Sam Cosgrove.

Barnsley forward Andy Dallas has joined Scottish outfit Kilmarnock on loan. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesBarnsley forward Andy Dallas has joined Scottish outfit Kilmarnock on loan. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Khaled El-Ahmad, Barnsley’s CEO, said: “We wish Andy all the best this season as he moves to Kilmarnock for the remainder of the season.

"We look forward to seeing Andy continue his development and wish him the best of luck."

A statement released by Kilmarnock read: “Kilmarnock Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Andy Dallas who joins on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley, pending SFA approval.

“The 24-year-old forward will bolster Derek McInnes’ attack, bringing experience gathered on both sides of the border. The Glasgow-born striker came through the academy at Rangers, before impressing on loan spells with Stenhousemuir and Greenock Morton which secured a move to Cambridge United in 2019.

“Dallas also enjoyed time at Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Chesterfield prior to earning a three-year contract with EFL League One side Barnsley earlier this Summer.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Andy a warm welcome to Rugby Park.”

