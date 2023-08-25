Wiles, 24, has penned a contract until the summer of 2026. Town have an option of a further year's extension.

The Rotherham-born player, who came through the academy at his hometown club, was out of contract at the end of the current season, with the Millers having elected to cash in following interest from Town.

On signing Wiles, who was the subject of failed bids from Burnley last summer, manager Neil Warnock said: "We wanted to bring in another midfield player during this window, but I look at the likes of Jack Rudoni and David Kasumu and I didn’t feel the need to sign someone who didn’t improve on what we have backing them up.

New Huddersfield Town signing Ben Wiles. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"That’s why we’ve been very patient to get Ben, and I’m delighted to get him on board.

"I’ve watched Ben for the last couple of seasons and I think he’s been outstanding.

"I also think there’s a lot more to come from him as he’s at a good age; he can take everything on board and progress. I’m looking forward to working with him."

Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Ben to Huddersfield Town today.

"There’s a lot of credit to go around for making this happen; it’s been a real team effort, from Neil Warnock to our recruitment team and everyone between.

"I want to give special thanks to our owner Kevin Nagle and chief executive Jake Edwards for their backing, as this is a significant investment in terms of the transfer fee.

"We all believe in Ben’s ability to make an impact on the pitch for us, not only this season, but also over the coming years too."